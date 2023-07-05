Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos recognizes MrBeast’s $1 billion joke

Although Bezos has not yet handed MrBeast a billion dollars, his act of following MrBeast on Twitter shows that he is interested.

This gesture demonstrates that the wealthy magnate not only recognizes but also acknowledges the YouTube content creator’s request for money.

MrBeast casually tweeted on July 1 that it appeared to be a “great day” for Jeff Bezos to gift him a billion bucks, all in good fun. MrBeast’s comment does not appear to be motivated by anything specific, given he is already financially prosperous through his YouTube channel, fast food ventures, and charity initiatives.

Notably, the popular YouTuber made this request in the midst of a major Twitter issue, with Elon Musk restricting access to his tweets, which may be related in some manner.

Bezos did not immediately follow MrBeast once he made the request. MrBeast didn’t release a screenshot proving that Bezos was now following his Twitter account until July 3.

The “Follows You” label was displayed next to Jeff Bezos’ official account in the screenshot. As of yet, the Amazon founder hasn’t said anything, leaving the situation with little information.

Today feels like a great day for Jeff Bezos to give me a billion dollars for fun — MrBeast (@MrBeast) July 1, 2023

However, it’s worth noting that Bezos only follows 241 accounts, implying that this was a deliberate action rather than a mistake.

While it’s noteworthy that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos chose to follow MrBeast on Twitter, MrBeast hasn’t provided any additional updates on the subject. His lone post since the development was a simple comment reading, “He just followed me,” accompanied by a pair of eyes emojis. If Bezos has privately messaged MrBeast, signaling that the billion bucks is on the way, Jimmy has yet to publicly acknowledge it.

Few people believe Jeff Bezos will give MrBeast a billion bucks. However, considering MrBeast’s enormous popularity, Bezos or Amazon may embrace the opportunity to generate favorable publicity. Given his expertise in viral marketing, it’s not out of the question that MrBeast produced the first Twitter tweet with this component of viral marketing in mind.

Although it’s unclear whether Bezos would be willing to pay a billion dollars to a YouTube personality, his financial resources are undeniably vast.

Bezos’ personal fortune is currently believed to be more than $150 billion, a number that might have a significant impact on even someone as financially secure as MrBeast.

