Amazon customer gets scammed with fake Apple Watch

Woman orders Apple Watch from Amazon, receives counterfeit FitLife watch instead.

Woman takes to Twitter to complain, post gains traction with over 1,000 likes.

Amazon responds to tweet, says they will investigate.

Advertisement

In the ever-expanding world of online shopping, where convenience and accessibility are paramount, occasional mishaps can occur.

Such was the case for a woman who recently ordered an Apple watch from Amazon, only to receive a counterfeit ‘FitLife’ watch instead.

Frustrated by the unexpected substitution, she took to Twitter to voice her concerns.

Twitter user Sanaya shared her experience, expressing her disappointment with the situation. On July 8th, she placed an order for an Apple Watch Series 8 through Amazon.

However, on the following day, she received an entirely different product—a fake ‘FitLife’ watch that was not what she had intended to purchase.

Despite making multiple calls and reaching out to Amazon Help for resolution, the issue remains unresolved.

Advertisement

Seeking a solution, Sanaya took to Twitter, cautioning others by posting her order details from Amazon alongside images of the counterfeit product she received.

The post quickly gained traction, accumulating nearly two lakh views and amassing over 1,000 likes, indicative of the widespread concern and interest surrounding the matter.

In response to Sanaya’s tweet, the official Twitter handle of Amazon Help addressed the issue, signaling their intention to address and resolve the situation.

However, the outcome of the incident is yet to be determined.

This incident serves as a reminder that even in the age of online shopping, where convenience reigns supreme, there can still be instances of missteps and discrepancies.

It underscores the importance of diligent oversight and customer support to ensure that online transactions meet the expected standards of reliability and authenticity.

Advertisement

Take a look at Sanaya’s post here:

NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on 9th I received a fake ‘FitLife’ watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP.@AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/2h9FtMh3N2 — Sanaya (@Sarcaswari) July 11, 2023

Advertisement Within a few hours of sharing the post, it has garnered an impressive viewership of nearly two lakh times, indicating the significant attention it has received. Advertisement Moreover, the post has amassed over 1,000 likes, showcasing the level of engagement it has generated. Notably, in response to the tweet, the official Twitter handle of Amazon Help promptly acknowledged the issue by providing a reply. Advertisement In a reply to Sanaya’s tweet, Amazon help wrote, “We apologize for the inconvenience you’ve had with your order. Please reach out to us via DM. We will do our best to assist. Further, please don’t provide your order/account details over DM as we consider them to be personal information.” Check out what are others saying about this post here: An individual commented, “I never trust these online portals for gadgets or expensive purchases. Nothing beats the satisfaction of trying and buying gadgets directly from stores.” A second added, “You ordered Apple series 8, and you got FitLite! Unreal.” A third shared, “This is nothing, their pick-up guy called me and picked up a shirt from my home, and then canceled the pickup sighting the reason verification failed. When I called Amazon’s customer care & shared call recordings they said that they will investigate. Then Amazon went silent.” “They did same to me for shoes, no response for exchange,” wrote a fourth. Also Read Undertaker’s Wife Posts Video of Husband Staring Down Shark The Undertaker's wife shared videos of him staring down a shark on... Advertisement