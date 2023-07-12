Amazon Order Mix-Up: Woman Receives Fake Watch Instead of Apple Watch

Tweets about the mix-up, expressing frustration and tagging Amazon.

The issue remains unresolved despite several calls to customer service.

The incident sheds light on the challenges of online shopping.

Anything may now be ordered online in the modern era. Everything from clothing, jewellery, and shoes to food and everyday necessities may be delivered to your door in minutes. And, because to the ease of ordering items online, many people now choose to shop online rather than walk outside. However, when shopping online, it is possible to receive items that were not ordered. Something similar happened recently to a woman who ordered an Apple watch from Amazon.

“NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on the 9th I received a fake ‘FitLife’ watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP,” tweeted Twitter user Sanaya. She also included images of her Amazon order and the items she received in her tweet.

This post was only a few hours old. It has been seen about two lakh times since it was posted. The post has also received over 1,000 likes. After the tweet was circulated, Amazon Help’s official Twitter handle responded.

