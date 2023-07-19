Arshad Khan: From Chaiwala to London Café Owner

Arshad has now launched a café on Ilford Lane in East London.

He plans to visit London to personally serve tea to his fans.

The response to the London café has been overwhelmingly positive.

Remember the Pakistani chaiwala with the piercing blue stare who enthralled the internet? Yes, we’re referring to Arshad Khan. Arshad was photographed by Jiah Ali and became an internet celebrity in 2016. Arshad hasn’t looked back since.

Arshad opened his own tea café in Islamabad in 2020. He has two chai shops in Lahore and one in Murree. Arshad has now launched a cafe on Ilford Lane in East London.

According to sources, Arshad stated, “My visit is being planned and I would love to brew tea for my loving fans. I have received thousands of requests for a London visit. Our first international Chai shop is now open on Ilford Lane and the response is massive already. With the Durrani brothers, we decided to start from Ilford Lane due to the fact that it’s home to a large number of Pakistanis and Indians who love Chai. I will be in London soon in person.”

