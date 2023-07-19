Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arshad Khan: From Chaiwala to London Café Owner

Arshad Khan: From Chaiwala to London Café Owner

Articles
Advertisement
Arshad Khan: From Chaiwala to London Café Owner

Arshad Khan: From Chaiwala to London Café Owner

Advertisement
  • Arshad has now launched a café on Ilford Lane in East London.
  • He plans to visit London to personally serve tea to his fans.
  • The response to the London café has been overwhelmingly positive.
Advertisement

Remember the Pakistani chaiwala with the piercing blue stare who enthralled the internet? Yes, we’re referring to Arshad Khan. Arshad was photographed by Jiah Ali and became an internet celebrity in 2016. Arshad hasn’t looked back since.

Arshad opened his own tea café in Islamabad in 2020. He has two chai shops in Lahore and one in Murree. Arshad has now launched a cafe on Ilford Lane in East London.

According to sources, Arshad stated,  “My visit is being planned and I would love to brew tea for my loving fans. I have received thousands of requests for a London visit. Our first international Chai shop is now open on Ilford Lane and the response is massive already. With the Durrani brothers, we decided to start from Ilford Lane due to the fact that it’s home to a large number of Pakistanis and Indians who love Chai. I will be in London soon in person.”

Also Read

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a dolphin in this picture?
Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a dolphin in this picture?

Optical illusions are created by our brains interpreting visual information. Optical Illusion...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story