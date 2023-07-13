Australia’s Coastal Paradise: Over 10,000 Beaches to Explore

Australia boasts over 10,000 beaches, offering beachgoers endless opportunities to discover.

Australia is known for its magnificent coastline, and it was recently reported that the country has over 10,000 beaches.

With such a bounty, it is conceivable to visit a new beach every day for the next 27 years, offering beachgoers with a limitless number of opportunities to discover and immerse themselves in the country’s coastal paradise.

Australia provides a broad choice of beach experiences that cater to every taste and desire, from legendary expanses of golden sand to hidden gems nestled away in isolated coves.

There is a beach to fit every beach lover’s wishes, whether it’s surfing, sunbathing, snorkelling, or simply having a leisurely stroll down the sand.

Exploring Australia’s beaches becomes a lifelong experience with such a diverse range.

There is an unending assortment of stunning landscapes waiting to be found, from the tropical delights of Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef to the rocky coastline of Western Australia’s Margaret River region.

