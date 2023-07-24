Backfired Tweet: Woman Receives Support Amid Fat-Shaming Attempt

Twitter post fat-shames woman on flight.

Tweet receives 14.8 million views.

Majority supports the woman, sharing positive experiences with larger seatmates.

Advertisement

On Twitter, a man attempted to fat shame a woman. However, it backfired (to some extent) when the majority of people supported her. Elijah Schaffer shared a photo of a woman sitting in the window seat of a flight and asked what others would do if they were allocated the middle seat next to her. His tweet drew over 14.8 million views and a variety of emotions.

“You got to get into your assigned middle seat and see this, what do you do/say?” Schaffer put pen to paper.

The internet reacted in a variety of ways. One of them recounted getting a seat next to “someone so big on a 17-hour flight.” However, it turned out to be one of the most enjoyable flights.

“The last time I sat next to someone this big was on a 17-hour flight. In economy class. His name was Angel and he apologised to me for taking up so much space, offered to let me use him as a pillow should I fall asleep (I did, he was comfy), and kept me company with stories about the animal rescue that he was involved with and his young daughter. A genuinely kind and jovial person. It ended up being one of the nicest flight experiences I’ve ever had,” she said.

“Someone who spills over into the other seat must purchase two seats because they take up two seats.” Another user stated, “You request to be reseated or compensated and placed on another flight.”

Also Read Dazzling Dance Duo: Viral Instagram Reel to ‘Ban Than Chali’ The song has remained popular in people's hearts for over two decades....