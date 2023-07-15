Bear falls into well, rescued by team of experts

In a rescue video, a bear trapped inside a well is shown being aided by individuals. They secure the bear to a rope to hoist it out of the well, while others position a cage above the well.

Once the bear reaches the well’s surface, it willingly enters the cage. Wildlife officials then transport the bear to a suitable habitat where it is released.

This video, shared on July 7, has garnered over 20,000 views and continues to gain traction.

Advertisement

Additionally, it has received nearly 700 likes and has sparked numerous comments expressing viewers’ thoughts and opinions on the animal rescue.