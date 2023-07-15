Bear falls into well, rescued by team of experts

Hyena Takes the Long Way Round to Avoid Leopard
Hyena takes a detour to avoid the leopard on the road. A...
An occurrence involving animals venturing into human-inhabited areas has been observed on multiple occasions.
These incidents have posed risks to both the animals and humans involved. A recent incident in Odisha’s Nabrangpur involved a bear falling into an open well.
“Trained bear rescue team from Nabrangpur, successfully rescuing a bear that had fallen into an open well. Subsequently released in its habitat in the Kalahandi South division. Kudos to the team Time to have a strict law to prevent open wells in wildlife habitat” shared Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter. Along with this, he also shared a video of the rescue.
In a rescue video, a bear trapped inside a well is shown being aided by individuals. They secure the bear to a rope to hoist it out of the well, while others position a cage above the well.
Once the bear reaches the well’s surface, it willingly enters the cage. Wildlife officials then transport the bear to a suitable habitat where it is released.
This video, shared on July 7, has garnered over 20,000 views and continues to gain traction.
Additionally, it has received nearly 700 likes and has sparked numerous comments expressing viewers’ thoughts and opinions on the animal rescue.
An individual commented, “Absolutely true; no open wells to be allowed in wildlife habitat. Also, even in human habitat areas, all wells must have protection to avoid mishaps.” A second shared, “Great. The last part of getting the bear inside the cage is very cleverly done.” A third added, “Wow, we have a trained bear rescue team, nice to know.” A fourth expressed, “Open wells are becoming a death trap for wild animals. Time to have constructive and conclusive efforts on this. This bear is fortunate to have survived but not others.”
