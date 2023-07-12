Brain Teaser: Can you assist three persons in sharing two apples equally?

Puzzle fans have been intrigued by a brain teaser that challenges participants.

The puzzle, shared on Twitter by No Context Humans, has been viewed by over 27.6 million people.

Only 6% of people can solve this challenging puzzle.

Since yesterday, puzzle fans have been hooked to their screens as a brain teaser has kept them scrambling their minds and researching every conceivable answer. The brain teaser challenges participants to split two apples evenly among three persons using only one knife stroke. Does it appear to be simple? If so, how soon can you solve this puzzle?

“Only 6% of people can handle this puzzle: these three want to share two apples equally, how do you handle this with using only one stroke of the knife.” says a text overlay on the brain challenge. Three persons stand side by side with a table in front of them in the brain teaser. Two apples and a knife are on the table. They want you to divide the apples evenly among them, and you must do so with only one stroke of the knife.

On July 11, this mind-boggling brain puzzle was shared on the Twitter page No Context Humans. It has since been viewed by over 27.6 million people. When given this brain teaser, several people contributed their responses in the comments section.

