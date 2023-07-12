Brain Teaser: Can You Slice Two Apples into Three Equal Parts?

Brain teaser challenges people to share 2 apples equally among 3 with 1 knife stroke.

The puzzle has captivated the attention of over 27.6 million viewers on Twitter.

Some proposed solutions include stacking the apples and slicing through them, or cutting 1/3 of each apple.

Brain Teaser enthusiasts have been captivated by a brain teaser that has kept them engrossed and pondering over every possible solution.

The challenge involves dividing two apples equally among three individuals using only a single knife stroke. While it may appear straightforward, can you quickly solve this puzzle?

A text overlay on the brain teaser reads, “Only 6% of people can handle this puzzle: these three want to share two apples equally, how do you handle this using only one stroke of the knife.”

Advertisement On July 11, the mind-boggling brain teaser surfaced on the Twitter page No Context Humans, captivating the attention of over 27.6 million viewers. Numerous individuals took to the comments section to share their proposed solutions upon encountering this perplexing challenge. Below we have compiled a few reactions to this brain teaser by Twitter users: Advertisement

An individual wrote, “Stack the two apples firmly one on top of the other. Slice down 1/3 of the way through both apples together. Two people get 2/3 of an apple apiece. The third person gets 1/3 of one apple and 1/3 of the other apple.” To this, another replied, “Wrong. There’s another way, by which I end up with 2 whole apples.”

A Twitter user took ChatGPT’s help in solving this problem. They commented, “Here’s what ChatGPT says: Place one apple on top of the other, creating a stack of two apples. Make a single horizontal cut across the middle of the apple stack using the knife in one stroke. Separate the two halves of the apple stack. Take one half and set it aside. Now, you have one complete apple and one half apple remaining. Divide the half apple into two equal parts. Distribute one part of the half apple to each person, along with one complete apple.”

"1/3 off both apples simultaneously since the knife is long enough," posted a third. A fourth shared, "One of 'em gotta go!" "Throw the apples in the air, slice each apple mid-air into 3 pieces with one continuous fluid stroke," expressed a fifth. Were you able to solve this brain teaser?