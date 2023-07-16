Brain Teaser: Can you spot the white rabbit in the sea of cats?

Bunny hidden in cat picture goes viral.

Some find bunnies quickly, others take longer.

Some find other hidden elements, such as mice.

This brain teaser, created by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás (also known as Dudolf), challenges you to find a hidden bunny among a large group of cats.

The picture features white, Maltese, and ginger cats, as well as other elements like mice and a green-colored cat.

Can you successfully locate the elusive bunny in this delightful puzzle?