Brain Teaser: Can you spot the white rabbit in the sea of cats?

Brain teaser: Can you identify these vegetables by their emojis?
YouTube video challenges viewers to guess vegetables by emojis. The video has...
This brain teaser, created by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás (also known as Dudolf), challenges you to find a hidden bunny among a large group of cats.
The picture features white, Maltese, and ginger cats, as well as other elements like mice and a green-colored cat.
Can you successfully locate the elusive bunny in this delightful puzzle?
Have you successfully located the bunny among the cats in the brain teaser? If so, how quickly were you able to spot it?
Since its posting on July 6, this mind-bending puzzle has garnered significant attention on Facebook, accumulating over 360 reactions and generating a multitude of comments from intrigued and eager participants.
“I can’t find the bunny but I found 9 mice and 1 green devil cat. I guess the devil cat cast a spell so that I can’t see the bunny. That’s why it’s there right?” posted a Facebook user. Another added, “Didn’t find the bunny but I did find 6 mice. Does that count? Hahaha! Have a good day….” “Found it! And I found some mice too,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Found it! Next time maybe 2 bunnies?” “It jumped right at me. No chance to get lost in the sea of cats,” shared a fifth. What are your thoughts on this brain teaser involving a bunny and cats?
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.