Brain teaser challenge: Find the duck quickly within 6 seconds

Find a duck disguised in a bathtub and bubbles in 6 seconds or less.

The average person takes 28 seconds to spot the duck.

The challenge requires imagination and quick thinking.

This photo puzzle brain teaser challenges you to find the duck in 6 seconds or less. It took the average person 28 seconds! You must have great observing abilities.

To make matters worse, the duck is disguised in the scene. This means you’ll have to look closely and use logic to find them.

According to research on the cognitive benefits of puzzle-solving, it improves cognitive skills such as visual-spatial reasoning, attention, memory, and problem-solving.

Your goal in this visual puzzle of a bathtub and bubbles is to discover the duck as quickly as possible in order to beat the record of 28 seconds.

Here’s a hint for spotting the duck: search for the duck’s pattern.

Your time has come! You just have 6 seconds to locate the duck!

This viral puzzle will put your observation skills to the test. You must use your imagination to solve this one.

Please hurry! The clock is ticking!

Did you spot the duck in this picture puzzle within 6 seconds?

Excellent work!

You have the best eyesight. You have a better visual IQ than the typical individual, who took 28 seconds to notice the duck.

Find Hidden Objects Picture Puzzle With Answer

However, If you are still trying to find the duck, we have provided the solution below.

