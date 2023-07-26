Brain teaser: Find out which circle fits the painting in 4 seconds!

Brain teasers are puzzles that need brain and critical thinking to solve.

This brain puzzle has a time limit of 4 seconds.

The answer to this brain challenge is provided below.

These puzzles challenge and entertain you while sharpening your problem-solving and creative skills.

These puzzles challenge and entertain you while sharpening your problem-solving and creative skills.

Online, you may find a wide selection of brainteaser puzzles. Some need you to observe, while others challenge you to apply your analytical and critical thinking skills.

Some are simple to solve, while others can be difficult. We’ve chosen a simple puzzle for you today. Are you prepared? Let’s get started.

Which circle fits the painting?

The image above is of a painting with a big chunk removed. There are four options- ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, and ‘D’- offered below in the illustration.

The four options each have four photos. One of the four pictures corresponds to the painting’s hollow. It is your responsibility to determine which choice is right.

This brain puzzle has a time limit of 4 seconds. So keep an eye on the timer and get started.

The answer to this brain challenge is provided below. When your four seconds are up, scroll down to reveal the solution.

Otherwise, it will be considered cheating. Now, solve this brain teaser puzzle before the timer expires.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser photo problem, you were asked to determine which circle best matched the painting. Here’s how to solve it:

