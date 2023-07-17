Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Missing Number in 9 Seconds!

Brain teasers are puzzles that test critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

These puzzles help de-stress and challenge the brain, while also developing cognitive skills and critical thinking.

A brain teaser challenges readers to find the missing number in 9 seconds.

Brain teasers are intriguing puzzles that put our critical thinking skills and problem-solving abilities to the test.

Such puzzles are frequently used to assess an individual’s IQ.

Attempting these puzzles is an excellent method to de-stress and challenge your brain, while also developing cognitive skills and critical thinking.

The basic goal of these puzzles is to refine your observation skills, improve your memory, and improve your problem-solving abilities.

According to studies, regular practising of such brain teasers might increase alertness, mood, concentration, and clarity of thought.

If you enjoy solving riddles, this will be a lot of fun for you.

Let’s get started right away!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find The Missing Number in 9 Seconds!

This brain teaser challenge published on Twitter by @math_puzzless will put your brain to the test.

The readers are asked to answer the question, “Can you find the missing number in 9 seconds?”

Your time has come!

The values associated with the shapes can be seen in the figure above.

You must identify the missing number by determining the values of the various forms.

This is a straightforward question that will put your problem-solving skills to the test.

Individuals with a keen analytical mind will be able to uncover the hidden number inside the time limit.

Have you discovered the missing number?

Time is running out, so hurry up.

Examine the image carefully; you might be on the verge of discovering the hidden number.

Do you need a hint?

It’s here…

Try solving the problem and determining the values of the shapes.

And..

The countdown has begun.

Were you successful in solving the brain teaser puzzle?

If so, what number did you come up with?

Those who are keen to learn the solution can continue reading.

The solution is given below.

Find The Missing Number in 9 Seconds – Solution

The solution is as follows:

Triangle + Square = 17

Circle – Triangle = 8

If we add both the equations, we get

Square + Circle = 25

And,

2 (Square + Circle) = 2*25

Therefore, the missing number is 50

Takeaways from this Brain Teaser Challenge:

Here are some insights based on how long it took you to find the missing number:

1. If Solved in 9 Seconds: You have exceptional problem-solving abilities. You are the greatest of all time.

2. Between 9 and 15 seconds: You have strong problem-solving abilities. Continue to practise, and you will be the best.

3. More than 15 seconds: Your observation skills are ordinary, and you should practise consistently to improve your problem-solving abilities.

Brain teasers are basic techniques for testing observation and intelligence. If you want to discover your genuine IQ levels, you can take a professional IQ test, such as the Mensa IQ Test, to acquire reliable results.

