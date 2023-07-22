Brain teaser: Spot who is lying in the picture within 6 seconds!

Brain teasers are logical puzzles that require deduction to solve.

They are common in daily life and are considered effective methods for improving mental function.

A brain teaser puzzle, like “Spot who is lying in 6 seconds!”, requires a time limit of 6 seconds.

Advertisement

Brain Teasers are puzzles or riddles that must be solved logically.

Deduction is generally included in the puzzles, such as discovering the missing word, object, or number in an image or text.

They are quite ubiquitous in our daily lives and are regarded as one of the most efficient methods of improving mental function.

There are various kinds of brain teasers. Some are straightforward, while others are intricate.

They should be able to excite your brain and increase your cognitive skills as long as they are difficult.

This is why we’ve returned with yet another brain puzzle to get your creative juices flowing.

Advertisement

Are you prepared?

Spot who is lying in 6 seconds!

Nobody knows which of the two automobiles smashed into a restaurant. The car owners are arguing about the likelihood of who did it.

Tyre tracks can be seen in this image puzzle. It is now your responsibility to determine whether of the men is telling the truth.

We have set a time limit of 6 seconds for this brain teaser puzzle. Set your timers and begin.

Furthermore, you will only be able to solve this problem if you have the mind of a detective. So, think of this puzzle as a fun method to see if you’re cut out to be a detective.

Advertisement

Brain Teaser Solution

We gave you 6 seconds to figure out who is lying in this image puzzle. Here’s how to fix it:

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Optical Illusion IQ Test: Spot The Caterpillar Within 6 Seconds The Optical Illusion IQ Test tests your intelligence by identifying a hidden...