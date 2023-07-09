Bride’s £40 Minimum Demand For Gifts Draws Criticism

Video: This mother-in-law gifts extraordinary gift to son-in-law on wedding
A bride faced backlash online for her controversial request that wedding guests spend a minimum of $50 (£38) on their gifts.
She justified her demand by stating that it would be a “slap in the face” to receive cheaper presents after the significant expenses involved in the wedding, including an open bar and $150 (£117) per head for food.
Critics argue that gifts should not be mandatory and that the gesture, regardless of its cost, should be appreciated by the couple.
Following the backlash, the bride revised her statement, emphasizing that her wedding was not solely focused on gifts.
However, she maintained her stance, stating that she didn’t see any problem with requesting gifts from guests who would be “enjoying everything she has to offer” during the wedding celebration.
“Yes, someone might not be able to afford $50, but why is coming empty-handed widely acceptable? If everyone came to your nice birthday party with no gift at all, like no one brought anything but they were enjoying everything you had to offer, how would you feel?”
The bride’s gift suggestion sparked a strong negative response from commenters on the Reddit post, who overwhelmingly criticized it as “selfish” and expressed their disapproval.
While another added: “We wanted to spend this much money on a wedding because we can afford it, but HOW DARE they not give us great gifts when we spent SO MUCH MONEY.”
And a third posted: “Receiving gifts is a love language, but only gifts over $50? So showing up with nothing is hate? What a greedy idiot.”
