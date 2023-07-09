Advertisement
Bride’s £40 Minimum Demand For Gifts Draws Criticism

Articles
  • Bride faces online backlash for requesting a minimum of $50 (£38) on wedding gifts
  • Justifies the demand, claiming cheaper gifts would be a “slap in the face” after wedding expenses
  • Critics argue that gifts should not be mandatory and that any gesture should be appreciated
A bride faced backlash online for her controversial request that wedding guests spend a minimum of $50 (£38) on their gifts.

She justified her demand by stating that it would be a “slap in the face” to receive cheaper presents after the significant expenses involved in the wedding, including an open bar and $150 (£117) per head for food.

Critics argue that gifts should not be mandatory and that the gesture, regardless of its cost, should be appreciated by the couple.

 In a post on Facebook that was later shared to Reddit, the woman said: “Is it rude to put on invitations that gifts of $50 or more are mandatory? My fiance and I have a lot of people in our families who love to show up empty-handed to events (they can afford to bring something), which is distasteful to us. One of our love languages is receiving gifts and I feel it’s befitting for them to at least come to the wedding with a gift worth £50, that’s affordable.”
Following the backlash, the bride revised her statement, emphasizing that her wedding was not solely focused on gifts.

However, she maintained her stance, stating that she didn’t see any problem with requesting gifts from guests who would be “enjoying everything she has to offer” during the wedding celebration.

She added: “No, I’m not having a wedding just to get gifts, it’s all about love at the end of the day. But if plates cost $150 on top of enjoying an open bar and an individual brings nothing just because they felt like it, I feel that’s a slap in the face to my union and the relationship between me and them.
“Yes, someone might not be able to afford $50, but why is coming empty-handed widely acceptable? If everyone came to your nice birthday party with no gift at all, like no one brought anything but they were enjoying everything you had to offer, how would you feel?”

The bride’s gift suggestion sparked a strong negative response from commenters on the Reddit post, who overwhelmingly criticized it as “selfish” and expressed their disapproval.

One person said: “The idea of saying your love language is giving gifts is one thing, but the opposite makes you sound damn selfish. It’s like saying you only know someone loves you based on the gifts they give you.”
While another added: “We wanted to spend this much money on a wedding because we can afford it, but HOW DARE they not give us great gifts when we spent SO MUCH MONEY.”

And a third posted: “Receiving gifts is a love language, but only gifts over $50? So showing up with nothing is hate? What a greedy idiot.”

Next Story