Bride’s £40 Minimum Demand For Gifts Draws Criticism

Bride faces online backlash for requesting a minimum of $50 (£38) on wedding gifts

Justifies the demand, claiming cheaper gifts would be a “slap in the face” after wedding expenses

Critics argue that gifts should not be mandatory and that any gesture should be appreciated

A bride faced backlash online for her controversial request that wedding guests spend a minimum of $50 (£38) on their gifts.

She justified her demand by stating that it would be a “slap in the face” to receive cheaper presents after the significant expenses involved in the wedding, including an open bar and $150 (£117) per head for food.

Critics argue that gifts should not be mandatory and that the gesture, regardless of its cost, should be appreciated by the couple.