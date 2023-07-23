Bunny the Rescue Dog: A Mercedes-Benz Wheelchair Tale

Henry Friedman shared Bunny’s touching story.

Many people have benefited from social media, and the stories are quite wonderful. Adding to that beautiful treasure trove is the story of Bunny, a sweet rescue dog who received his own wheelchair from Mercedes-Benz!

Henry Friedman, an animal rescuer, shared the touching story. Bunny got hit by a car and is now unable to move on his rear legs. Someone wrote after seeing images of Bunny’s rescue and improvement that she deserved her own Mercedes.

When Henry approached the upscale brand, they felt obligated to assist the adorable little dog.

“She deserves the Mercedes Benz of wheelchairs”â€ae We thought so too!! Like and follow to see Bunny’s new/custom wheelchair from Mercedes Benz in Part 2!” Take a look at the caption.

The personnel of a Mercedes shop can be seen congratulating the dog and repairing the wheelchair in the second segment. The joyful dog can be seen racing about in her new vehicle.

“BUNNY’S BENZ!! And it’s SOOO much more than just a badass wheelchair—These wheels will open Bunny’s world significantly and make her much more adoptable!” Take a look at the caption.

