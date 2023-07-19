Business Card for Flirting: A Novel Way to Meet Potential Partners

She prefers this personal approach over dating apps.

The idea goes viral, with others expressing interest in adopting it.

People find the concept refreshing in contrast to online dating.

Dating apps have become the go-to option for people looking for potential romantic partners in the current era. These platforms make it easy to sort through a large number of prospective matches in one’s area. Despite their popularity, some people prefer the traditional technique to meeting people, such as in pubs or clubs.

One woman has devised a novel way to meet people she finds appealing. Miriam Makalia Vance, a Brooklyn, New York resident, has invented the “business card for flirting.”

She posted a photo of this one-of-a-kind card on Twitter. The words on the card are, “Hi, I think you’re cute,” followed by an introduction, “My name is Miriam.” Get in touch if you think I’m cute as well.” Her Twitter username and phone number are also included on the card.

In the comment, Vance revealed her frustration with dating apps, writing, “Dating apps are so abysmal I got business cards but for flirting.” This innovative technique to meeting people is a welcome change from the typically impersonal world of internet dating.

The concept of a “business card for flirting” went viral on the internet. Some people wanted to adopt the idea of seeking a date as well. Miriam also assisted them in understanding how she went about the process.

“I want this but for making friends as an adult, but I always assume people will think I’m insane,” one user remarked.

“If someone gave me this card, it would make me happy for at least 15 years,” another person remarked.

