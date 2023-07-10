Can You Count the Triangles? A Challenging Brain Teaser!

Brain teaser challenges viewers to count the number of triangles hidden in an image.

Shared on Twitter by the account non aesthetic stuff, the puzzle has gained over 11.2 million views.

Some individuals claimed to see more than 24 triangles, while others even identified over 100 triangles.

Brain teasers come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and they put our problem-solving abilities to the test. There are numerous puzzles to solve, ranging from guessing which tank will fill up first to identifying the balloon a youngster holds. And if you’re looking for something to do on a Sunday afternoon, we’ve got you covered. The brain teaser challenges people to figure out how many triangles are hidden within it.

The intriguing brain teaser was shared on Twitter by the account non aesthetic stuff. “How many triangles are there?” asks the caption accompanying the brain puzzle. The Reader’s Digest brain teaser asks people to count the number of triangles in the image. While several people claimed to see more than 24 triangles, a few even claimed to see more than 100 triangles in the images. How many can you name?

The brain teaser has had over 11.2 million views on Twitter since it was shared a few hours ago, and the number is still growing. People have also left their ideas in the comments area in response to the share.

