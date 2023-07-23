Can you find the hidden birdhouse in this picture of scarecrows?

Optical illusions are visuals that trick the brain.

The “hidden birdhouse” puzzle is a popular one, where a birdhouse is concealed among scarecrows.

The image is black and white, and the scarecrows skillfully hide the birdhouse.

Advertisement

Optical illusions are visuals that fool the brain into seeing something that does not exist.

They can be entertaining and demanding, as well as a means of testing our visual perception and cognitive ability.

The “hidden birdhouse” puzzle is a popular optical illusion that is making the rounds on the internet.

A birdhouse is concealed among the scarecrows in this puzzle.

The goal is to find the birdhouse in the allotted period of 13 seconds.

Dover Publications developed the image, and this hidden birdhouse problem is difficult to solve because the image is black and white, and the scarecrows hide the birdhouse extremely skillfully.

Advertisement

So, do you possess the actual abilities of a puzzle master?

If so, accept this challenge to find the hidden birdhouse in 13 seconds.

Set the timer and begin the hunt! Best wishes.

Have you found the hidden birdhouse?

Come on, this problem is extremely simple, and you can complete it!

Here are some pointers:

Advertisement

Take a deep breath and turn off all distractions so you can concentrate on the vision.

Zoom in on different portions of the image and examine it from various angles.

Okay, here’s a big hint: look for the birdhouse’s perch. A wooden stick protruding from the birdhouse allows the birds to readily enter and depart the birdhouse.

Please hurry! The timer is about to expire.

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no! The clock has struck twelve.

Advertisement

Congratulations if you found the hidden birdhouse in 13 seconds or less! You have exceptional visual perception as well as cognitive talents.

Don’t worry if you’re still having problems finding the secret birdhouse.

You are not by yourself. This puzzle is quite difficult for many individuals.

Simply scroll back up to the top and try again without a time constraint.

Here is the answer to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Birdhouse- Solution

Advertisement

In the heart of the image, the birdhouse is hidden near a flower.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Optical Illusion IQ Test: Spot The Caterpillar Within 6 Seconds The Optical Illusion IQ Test tests your intelligence by identifying a hidden...

Advertisement