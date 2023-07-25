Can you find the mistake in the kitchen picture in 5 seconds?

Brain teasers are puzzles that require deductive reasoning and observation skills to solve.

They are common in daily life and are considered a way to increase mental function.

One brain teaser involves a woman in a kitchen, with a mistake in a picture puzzle.

There are numerous types of brain teasers. Some are complicated, while others are simple.

These brain teasers are great for mental stimulation and improving cognitive skills.

We’ve got another brainteaser to help you improve your cognitive abilities. Are you ready to get started?

Spot the mistake in 5 seconds

The image above depicts a kitchen. A woman may be seen standing in the kitchen, near a boiling pot.

As you already know, there is a mistake in this picture puzzle, and you have only 5 seconds to locate it.

The error in this brain puzzle is fairly evident, and you will easily discover it. You know the routine.

Set a timer for 5 seconds on your phone or watch and begin. The solution to this brain teaser puzzle is provided at the end of the article.

Have you discovered the error yet? The clock is ticking, and you will soon run out of time. Please hurry.

The countdown has begun.

3…

2…

And 1.

You’re out of time, boys. Were you able to notice the error in the image? If you were, please accept my congratulations. Scroll down to get the answer.

Brain Teaser Solution

With a little spoon, the woman was stirring the pot. Examine it for yourself:

