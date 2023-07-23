Cat Astonishes Owner by Mastering Coin Trick in Record Time

A cat learns a coin trick in a viral video.

The video has over 6.6 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets.

People are amazed by how quickly the cat learns the trick.

Have you ever owned a pet cat or are you currently a cat parent? If so, have you tried teaching them any tricks? While cats may not be as easily trainable as dogs for various tasks, they can still learn simple tricks like ‘sit’, ‘stay’, and ‘come’.

Recently, a viral video on Twitter showcased a pet cat quickly grasping a trick taught by its owner, leaving viewers astonished and captivated.

The heartwarming clip features a cat’s owner patiently teaching the feline a trick involving a coin, repeating the process until the cat masters it.

The video concludes with an amusing surprise as the cat flawlessly performs the trick. One Twitter user, Buitengebieden, shared the video, praising the cat as a quick learner. It’s a video that may even compel you to watch it multiple times!”

The video, which quickly went viral after being uploaded on July 19, has already amassed an impressive 6.6 million views and continues to gain traction. Additionally, it has garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets from viewers.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video that captures a cat attempting the trick:

A Twitter user wrote, “Cats are so cool.” “It’s a really fast learner,” posted another. A third shared, “Not only is it quick to learn, but it also looks so easy.” “They’re so proud of themselves for doing it!” commented a fourth. A fifth expressed, “This is my cue to get a new cat.” “I love kittens! Thanks for the smile,” joined a sixth. A seventh remarked, “The student has become the Meowster.” What are your thoughts on this video? If you own a cat, will you teach it a trick or two?

