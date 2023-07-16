Cats Prefer the Ordinary: Why They Ignore Expensive Toys

Peacock Feathers’ Hidden Beauty Revealed Under Microscope
If you’re a fan of cat videos and in search of a hilarious one, look no further! We have a video recommendation that will definitely make you laugh out loud.
It features adorable kitties who ignore their fancy toys and instead have a blast playing with a simple damaged paper box and a few crumpled bills.
Originally posted by author Vanessa Chatterley, this video gained widespread attention after being shared on an Instagram page devoted to cats.“Why do I spend so much money on my cats,” reads the caption posted along with the video.
The video starts by showcasing a person presenting a range of high-priced toys they purchased for their cats. As the clip unfolds, the cats appear captivated by something and engage in playful activities.
Initially, one might assume they’re engrossed in the expensive toys from their collection. However, it becomes evident that they are actually playing with items like damaged paper boxes and crumpled receipts.
To emphasize the stark contrast, a text overlay appears on the screen, reading, “Toys we bought our cats vs what they play with.”
Since its upload on July 7th, the video has garnered nearly 340,000 views and continues to gain traction.
Moreover, it has received over 14,000 likes. People have taken to the comments section to share their reactions and express their thoughts about the video.
“My cat loves a hair tie, can’t get enough of those,” shared an Instagram user. “Yup! My cats go bonkers for ice cubes. I also don’t bother buying fancy cat beds anymore. They prefer to climb behind the couch cover or snuggle up with the dirty laundry, bless their hearts,” added another. “Found toys are the best. The dogs usually end up playing with the cat toys,” joined a third. “So the cat’s toy section should start stocking q-tips, rugs, leaves, any plastic thingy, cardboard pieces, etc,” joked a fourth. “Don’t waste your money. Just give the kitties a wad of paper, an empty box, an artificial leaf or flower, and a straw. Save your money, don’t purchase any more cat toys,” suggested a fifth. “Very funny,” wrote a sixth.
