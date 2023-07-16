Advertisement
Cats Prefer the Ordinary: Why They Ignore Expensive Toys

  • Cats prefer to play with a damaged paper box and crumpled bills instead of their expensive toys.
  • The video has been viewed over 340,000 times and received over 14,000 likes.
  • Instagram users commented that their cats also prefer to play with ordinary objects.
If you’re a fan of cat videos and in search of a hilarious one, look no further! We have a video recommendation that will definitely make you laugh out loud.

It features adorable kitties who ignore their fancy toys and instead have a blast playing with a simple damaged paper box and a few crumpled bills.

Originally posted by author Vanessa Chatterley, this video gained widespread attention after being shared on an Instagram page devoted to cats.“Why do I spend so much money on my cats,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video starts by showcasing a person presenting a range of high-priced toys they purchased for their cats. As the clip unfolds, the cats appear captivated by something and engage in playful activities.

Initially, one might assume they’re engrossed in the expensive toys from their collection. However, it becomes evident that they are actually playing with items like damaged paper boxes and crumpled receipts.

To emphasize the stark contrast, a text overlay appears on the screen, reading, “Toys we bought our cats vs what they play with.”

Take a look at the funny video of the cats:

A post shared by Cats Doing Things (@catsdoingthings)

Since its upload on July 7th, the video has garnered nearly 340,000 views and continues to gain traction.

Moreover, it has received over 14,000 likes. People have taken to the comments section to share their reactions and express their thoughts about the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the cats:

“My cat loves a hair tie, can’t get enough of those,” shared an Instagram user. “Yup! My cats go bonkers for ice cubes. I also don’t bother buying fancy cat beds anymore. They prefer to climb behind the couch cover or snuggle up with the dirty laundry, bless their hearts,” added another. “Found toys are the best. The dogs usually end up playing with the cat toys,” joined a third. “So the cat’s toy section should start stocking q-tips, rugs, leaves, any plastic thingy, cardboard pieces, etc,” joked a fourth. “Don’t waste your money. Just give the kitties a wad of paper, an empty box, an artificial leaf or flower, and a straw. Save your money, don’t purchase any more cat toys,” suggested a fifth. “Very funny,” wrote a sixth.

 

