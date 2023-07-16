Cats Prefer the Ordinary: Why They Ignore Expensive Toys

Cats prefer to play with a damaged paper box and crumpled bills instead of their expensive toys.

The video has been viewed over 340,000 times and received over 14,000 likes.

Instagram users commented that their cats also prefer to play with ordinary objects.

Advertisement

If you’re a fan of cat videos and in search of a hilarious one, look no further! We have a video recommendation that will definitely make you laugh out loud.

It features adorable kitties who ignore their fancy toys and instead have a blast playing with a simple damaged paper box and a few crumpled bills.

Originally posted by author Vanessa Chatterley, this video gained widespread attention after being shared on an Instagram page devoted to cats.“Why do I spend so much money on my cats,” reads the caption posted along with the video.