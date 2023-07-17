Cautionary Tale: Cover Letter Mishap Exposes Pitfalls of AI Chatbots

AI chatbots simplify tasks like writing cover letters, but can lead to errors if relied upon blindly.

It serves as a reminder to review and verify chatbot-generated content before submission.

Balancing automation and personal touch is crucial in professional communications.

Life appears to have gotten easier after the introduction of artificial intelligence chatbots such as Google’s Bard and Open AI’s ChatGPT. Just the appropriate hints and directions, and you’ll have whatever you desire in no time. While it may appear that these chatbots have made life easier, a closer examination reveals that they have their own set of issues.

Chatbots are used to structure tales, write assignments, cover letters, and even emails. While it may offer you what you want in seconds, be aware that the results are not always error-free. As a result, it is usually a good idea to read the results before putting them to use. What happened to this IIT graduate will most likely serve as a lesson.

Leo (@4eo) of Twitter uploaded a screenshot of what seemed to be a job cover letter earlier this week. He posted the post and alluded to a humiliating error in the cover letter.

The writer did not mention the company’s name in the cover letter, instead leaving the phrase “[companyName,fallback=]” alone. As a result, it revealed that he was most likely utilising an automated template to produce his cover letter. What was even more embarrassing was that this error was allegedly committed by a “IIT Graduate.”

While some on the internet defended him, others objected to him simply copy-pasting something.

“If recruiters can use this type of automation, so can candidates.” “I see nothing wrong with this except that the code did not work,” a user commented.

“This is what happens when you spend 4 years on LeetCode only thinking that the college tag will do the job for you,” another user remarked.

