Edition: English
Challenging Brain Teaser: Find the Hidden Bananas among Pikachus

Articles
  • Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás creates a brain teaser featuring hidden bananas among a sea of Pikachus.
  • The challenge involves finding three bananas amidst the colorful Pikachus.
  • The brain teaser gains popularity on Facebook, receiving over 600 reactions.
The latest brain teaser developed by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, popularly known as Dudolf, is challenging puzzle fans. Despite its fairly simple goal of locating hidden bananas among a sea of beautiful Pikachus, the colour similarity between the two is a real head scratcher. Only those with keen eyes will be able to spot three bananas in this mind-boggling brain puzzle.

“Can you find 3 bananas among the Pikachus?” asks the Facebook brain teaser. The brain teaser depicts Pikachus enjoying one other’s company, sporting vibrant caps, and even listening to music. There is a Pikachu for everyone, from the youngest of babies to the wisest of elders. Yet, among these adorable critters, there are bananas just waiting to be discovered. Are you prepared to delve deep into the world of Pikachus in search of elusive bananas?

The mind teaser was shared on Facebook a day ago. It has subsequently received over 600 reactions and is still growing. The intriguing brain teaser has received nearly 200 reshares and numerous comments from Facebook users.

