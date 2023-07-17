Crack the Code: A Challenging Brain Teaser

Brain teaser challenges users to decode a four-digit code.

Created by Tansu Yeen, CEO of Appcircle.

Hints provided to guide the code-breaking process.

Advertisement

Playing puzzles and brain teasers has long been a popular way to break free from the shackles of boredom. When faced with the monotony of daily life, these difficulties not only provide an exciting diversion, but also stimulate our intellect and invigorate our spirits. And if you’re searching for a mental teaser to help you get over the dreaded Monday blues, we’ve got you covered. The brain teaser asks puzzle fans a simple question: Can you decode the code?

Tansu Yeen, CEO and co-founder of Appcircle, a firm that oversees end-to-end mobile application development processes, released the brain teaser on Twitter, which has perplexed fans ever since. Along with the mind-boggling mental teaser, he wrote, “Can you still crack the code?” The brain teaser includes a lock that can only be opened with a four-digit code. You must use the hints on the brain teaser’s right side to decode the code.

Only one of the digits 9,2,8,5 is correct, however it is incorrectly positioned. Two of the next four digits, 1,9,3,7, are part of the code but not in the correct positions. The third row has the numbers 5,2,0,1, however only one of them is correct and in the exact place. None of the numbers in the fourth row are correct. These are the numbers 6,5,0,7. Finally, the last row contains two right integers but in the incorrect order: 8,5,2,4.

On July 15, Yeen posted the brain teaser. Since then, it has received over 5.1 lakh views, and the number is constantly growing. While several in the comments just wrote ‘3841’, some suggested it is ‘4891’.

Also Read Google Doodle honors Eunice Newton Foote’s 204th birthday Eunice Newton Foote: American scientist and women's rights campaigner. Born on July...