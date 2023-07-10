Dancing Couple Brings Rainy Mumbai Footpath to Life with ‘Tum Se Hi’ Moves

The video captures the couple’s infectious enthusiasm and smiles, drawing attention from onlookers.

Many fans love the song Tum Se Hi from the 2007 romance musical film Jab We Met. This charming tune is performed by Mohit Chauhan and elegantly authored by Irshad Kamil, with music composed by Pritam, and stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The song continues to enthral listeners even after several years of release.

Many people dance to its songs and post dancing videos on social media networks. Among the numerous videos featuring the song, one in particular has people’s attention. It depicts a couple dancing on a Mumbai footpath in heavy rain to the lovely melodies of Tum Se Hi. The video is so intriguing that you might find yourself viewing it over and over again.

“This or nothing. Najar na lage,” the message accompanied the video published on Twitter reads. The video shows a couple dancing on the pavement while it is pouring outside. Both the man and the woman match steps to the tune while automobiles and kaali peeli taxis pass by behind them. Onlookers can’t help but notice the couple’s contagious enthusiasm and smile in response to their dance performance.

The footage was posted on Instagram three days ago. It has had over 2.2 lakh views since it was shared, and the number is continuously growing. The video has also received over 3,800 likes and 700 retweets. Many others even took to the video’s comments section to express themselves.

