Dog demonstrates tricks to other canines

On the advice of the other dog, the two dogs may be seen performing actions like sitting and lying down.

The video was first released on TikTok, then it was reposted on Instagram.

On June 28, the video was uploaded to Instagram.

Advertisement

Pet owners frequently upload videos of themselves teaching their dogs new tasks. Have you ever seen a video of a dog doing that for two additional doggos, though?

An intriguing video that was posted on Instagram demonstrates how one dog trains two other dogs to perform various tricks using recordable pet toy buttons.

On the advice of the other dog, the two dogs may be seen performing actions like sitting and lying down.

The video was first released on TikTok, then it was reposted on Instagram. A dog is seen sitting in front of a few interactive buttons as the film first starts.

The dog is shown touching various buttons as the video goes on to give the other two dogs in front of him instructions on how to execute various feats.

On June 28, the video was uploaded to Instagram. The video has had about 6.2 million views since it was posted, and the number is rising.

Advertisement

The post has also gotten a lot of likes and comments.

“Train your dog to train other dogs. Genius on a whole another level” praised an Instagram user. “Pretty’s smart dog,” added another. “They are two smart,” joined a third. “Love this. Haha, too smart,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video of the dogs?

Also Read Strange thing happened: Man bites a police dog A man bit a police dog and attacked two troopers while being...