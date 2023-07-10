Dog Trains Two Canine Buddies with Recordable Pet Toy Buttons

Video showcases dogs performing tricks like sitting and lying down on command.

Pet parents frequently upload videos of themselves teaching various feats to their dogs. Have you ever seen a video of a dog doing that for another two doggos? An intriguing video shared on Instagram shows how a dog uses recordable pet toy buttons to train two other dogs to execute different tricks. The two canines are seen doing things like sitting and lying down on the other dog’s command.

The video was first shared on TikTok and then reposted on Instagram. The video begins with a dog sitting in front of several interactive buttons. The dog is shown in the video touching various buttons to teach the other two doggos in front of him to execute various stunts.

The video was uploaded to Instagram on June 28. The video has had about 6.2 million views since it was shared, and the figure is growing. In addition, the post has garnered a number of likes and comments.

