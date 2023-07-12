Earn $1,000 in Rewards for Enjoying 16 Delightful ‘Barbie’ Animated Movies!

In celebration of the forthcoming live-action Barbie Movies, a Canada-based website, Casino.ca, has launched an intriguing opportunity called “Barbie’s Dream Job.” The chosen candidate for this unique position will be paid $1,000 to watch and provide reviews for all 16 animated Barbie movies released between 2001 and 2009, ranking them based on their quality.

As an added perk, the winner will receive a $50 stipend to attend the live-action Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, upon its theatrical release on July 21. Following the viewing, they will be required to assess where the live-action film stands in comparison to its animated predecessors.

The website recognizes the significance of the original Barbie movies, which hold a nostalgic place in the hearts of those who grew up in the 90s and 2000s. Whether one was an avid Barbie collector or a secretly enamoured sibling who may have dismantled the dolls, the cinematic gems have undeniably left an indelible mark on Millennial and Gen Z history. Applications for “Barbie’s Dream Job” are being accepted until Sunday, providing an exciting opportunity for Barbie enthusiasts to relive the magic of these beloved animated films and share their insights with the world.

