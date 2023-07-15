Feeling Lonely? Simulated Romance for Hire in Japan

In Japan, you can rent a girlfriend or partner through online platforms.

The cost starts at 6,000 yen per hour with a two-hour minimum rental.

Asian Boss and Vishnu tried this service and shared their experience.

In Japan, it is possible to legally “rent-a-girlfriend” or rent a partner through online platforms. This concept has gained popularity due to the loneliness experienced by single and unmarried individuals in Japan.

It is also possible to hire family members through these platforms. Although money cannot buy love, this service allows people to experience the appearance of love without societal judgment.

If you are planning a trip to Japan and don’t have a companion, you can consider using this service. However, it should be noted that renting a girlfriend is more expensive than having a real relationship.

According to a report, the cost starts at 6,000 yen per hour with a two-hour minimum rental, making it at least 12,000 yen for a rental session. Additional fees may apply for selecting a girlfriend after the first date.

The rental girlfriend service operates under strict rules to maintain professionalism. Clients are not allowed to contact the rental girlfriend directly, and accepting tips or expensive gifts is prohibited.

The service aims to cater to individuals who have never had a girlfriend, lack dating experience, or are too busy for a real relationship.

Asian Boss, a YouTube channel that explores various aspects of Asian culture, created a video about the rental girlfriend phenomenon.

They had the opportunity to try out one of the services in Tokyo and engage in a conversation with a rental girlfriend named Shihomi over a meal and coffee.

Indian YouTuber Vishnu also tried this service during his visit to Japan and shared his experience.