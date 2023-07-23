Find the 5 Seedless Watermelons for the Bunnies?

A brain teaser challenging people to count circles in an image goes viral on Twitter.

The challenge appears simple at first glance, but it is actually quite intricate.

It is up to you to put your skills to the test and see how many circles you can spot.

During the scorching summer heatwave, there’s nothing quite as invigorating as relishing in the sweet, juicy goodness of watermelons. Their vibrant red or pink flesh, adorned with delightful black seeds, offers an instant burst of hydration and a refreshing taste, providing relief from the sweltering weather.

However, humans aren’t the only ones who enjoy this revitalizing treat. Even our adorable furry companions, the bunnies, have a fondness for munching on these luscious fruits. Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás recently shared a captivating brain teaser on his Facebook page that captures the essence of this summery delight.

In the teaser, an enchanting image showcases a seemingly boundless sea of watermelons, stretching out as far as the eye can see. Amongst this watermelon wonderland, five special watermelons are hidden like precious gems, and these hold a particular allure for our bunny friends – they are seedless!

Take a look at the intriguing brain teaser shared on Facebook right here:

Since it was shared on Facebook two days ago, the post has garnered an impressive count of nearly 400 reactions from users.

Moreover, it has sparked a multitude of reshares and generated a plethora of enthusiastic comments from netizens all around.

The brain teaser has truly captured the imagination of the online community, igniting a wave of excitement as users engage in the delightful challenge of locating those five seedless watermelons for the bunnies to relish.

The sense of anticipation and camaraderie among participants as they exchange ideas and clues adds to the overall thrill of the virtual treasure hunt.

