Florida Hunters Capture Record-Breaking 19-Feet Python

  • A group of python hunters captured a record-breaking 19-ft-long python.
  • The python weighed 125 pounds and is the largest ever caught in the state.
  • Pythons are an invasive species in Florid.

Skilled python hunters in Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve achieved an impressive feat by capturing a massive 19-ft-long python.

To put this incredible size into perspective, the python is as long as a fully grown giraffe stands tall, truly a monumental creature.

The exciting capture was documented and shared on the popular Twitter page, Now This News. The gripping video unveils the heart-stopping moment when the fearless hunter bravely confronts the massive serpent.

As the hunter approaches, the python strikes, lunging at him with its mouth wide open, showcasing its menacing fangs. Undeterred by the imminent danger, the hunter quickly reacts, seizing the snake by the scruff of its neck, showcasing impressive agility and precision.

The snake, determined to protect itself, attempts to coil around the hunter, utilizing its deadly constricting technique. However, the hunter remains resolute, refusing to release his grip on the python’s mouth.

With the assistance of his fellow team members, the courageous hunter skillfully disentangles himself from the python’s tightening coils, successfully preventing any harm from coming his way.

This captivating capture highlights the daring efforts of these python hunters, who tirelessly work to curb the population of invasive species in the Florida region.

Their expertise and fearlessness have not only led to the apprehension of this record-breaking python but also contribute to the preservation of the delicate ecosystem within the Big Cypress National Preserve.

 “A group of python hunters captured a record-breaking snake in Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve. The Burmese python was 19 feet and approx 125 pounds. Pythons are an invasive species in Florida, and the state allows private hunters to capture or kill the reptile,” the caption of the video read.
