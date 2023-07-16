Forest Service Official Criticizes Mistreatment of Leopard Cubs

Leopard cubs mistaken for kittens in Haryana’s Nuh district.

Farmer brings cubs home, feeds them goat milk.

Forest Department notified, cubs rescued.

Two leopard cubs were discovered last week by villagers in Haryana’s Nuh district. A farmer mistook these cubs for kittens and brought them home, feeding them goat milk. He only realised later that these were leopard cubs, not kittens. Following this, the Forest Department was notified, and on Friday, both cubs were rescued. The incident’s photos and video have gone popular on the internet.

Yet, Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service official, wrote a post in which he suggested what to do and what not to do in such a case. He was harshly critical of how the defenceless cubs were treated by the humans who found them.

Parveen Kaswan posted photos and videos of individuals taking selfies with the cubs, writing, “This is what is not required in such times. People should not lift such leopard cubs from their places. And then the craze of selfies. Mother always come back where she left them. People can secure the place if they want to help. Once you have lifted, it is very difficult to unite them with their mother. In such cases, cubs die or are kept in captivity for their whole life. I am saying this with dozens of such rescue and reuniting experiences.”

