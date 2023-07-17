Google Doodle honors Eunice Newton Foote’s 204th birthday

Eunice Newton Foote: American scientist and women’s rights campaigner.

Born on July 17, 1819, in Connecticut.

Attended Troy Female Seminary, where she developed a passion for science.

The Google Doodle for today commemorates Eunice Newton Foote’s 204th birthday. The greenhouse effect and its impact in global warming were discovered by the American scientist and women’s rights campaigner. Google shared an interactive graphic with 11 slides that explained the greenhouse effect using Foote’s accomplishments.

On July 17, 1819, Eunice Newton Foote was born in Connecticut. She went to Troy Female Seminary, a school that encouraged girls to attend science lectures and participate in chemistry labs. Foote’s interest in science grew throughout her time in seminary, where she devoted herself completely in scientific endeavours. At the same time, she focused her efforts on lobbying for women’s rights.

Foote attended the inaugural Woman’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls in 1848. She was the fifth signatory to the Declaration of Sentiments, a landmark declaration that advocated equal social and legal standing for women.

Women faced tremendous restrictions and were mainly excluded from the scientific community during that time period. Nonetheless, Foote persisted and carried out her own investigations. She investigated the heating effects of mercury thermometers in glass cylinders in one important experiment. Foote noticed that the cylinder holding carbon dioxide suffered the greatest temperature increase through her thorough measurements. This ground-breaking discovery led her to uncover the critical relationship between rising carbon dioxide levels and atmospheric warming. Foote’s discovery paved the way for scientists to better comprehend the greenhouse effect.

