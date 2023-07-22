Gullah Geechee Community’s Battle to Protect US Island

Ed Atkins, a member of the Gullah Geechee community on Saint Helena Island in South Carolina, is confronted with the stark realities of climate change. Fishing has been an essential and longstanding aspect of his African-American heritage for over six decades, providing sustenance and cultural significance. Nevertheless, the encroaching effects of climate change, including rising temperatures and increasing housing developments, now endanger his way of life.

The impact of climate change has disrupted the marine ecosystem, making traditional fishing more challenging for Atkins and his fellow fishermen. In the past, he could earn around $100 daily from his catch, but now, due to environmental changes, he considers himself fortunate to make only $35. Moreover, the Gullah Geechee community faces additional threats from intensified heat, frequent floods, and destructive storms that jeopardize their ancestral lands and unique culture, shaped by their African heritage and distinct Creole language.

Apart from climate challenges, the community also battles gentrification and real estate development, putting their homes and traditional lifestyle at risk. Despite these hardships, the Gullah Geechee people show remarkable resilience, resisting construction and pledging to safeguard their sacred lands to preserve their rich heritage for future generations.

