Harmless Metro Prank Leaves Woman Confused: Video Goes Viral

We’re sure you’re sick of hearing weird stories of individuals fighting or dancing on the Delhi Metro. We can’t guarantee that people won’t do such things again, but we can show you a fun and harmless prank that confused a woman on the metro.
The video, which was shared on Instagram, shows a man pretending to sit inside a train compartment. A woman is spotted standing next to him. After a few moments, the man stands up and walks away. The woman enters the ’empty seat’ while on her phone. However, she becomes noticeably perplexed after failing to locate the seat!
The post has received over 57k likes and several replies. The video made some laugh out loud. While some thought the innocent prank was amusing, others thought it was unkind to the fellow traveller.
