You’ve probably seen a lot of videos depicting the competition between dogs and cats. However, there are countless videos that show how sweet a friendship can be between a canine and a kitty.
We have the ideal video for you today. It was shot in Bambang, Philippines, and was initially posted in 2022, however it has recently resurfaced on Twitter. Tamu the cat and Bunso the dog appear in the video.
Bunso can be seen resting on the bed with a saline channel in his paw as the video progresses. Tamu is also seen entertaining him. Tamu passionately objects to the removal of the cat and snuggles near its furry friend.
The post has received over 723k views and a number of comments. People couldn’t stop praising the couple. Many people said the heartfelt video made them cry. Some people were also concerned about the dog’s health.
