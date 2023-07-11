Advertisement
date 2023-07-11
Heartwarming Gesture: Constable’s Act of Babysitting Candidate’s Baby Earns Admirers

A Gujarat Police constable is being praised for her quick thinking and compassion after she helped a woman who was appearing for an exam.

The woman had brought her six-month-old son to the exam, but the baby started crying just before the exam was about to start.

Seeing the situation, Constable Daya Ben stepped in and took the baby in her arms. She looked after the baby so that the mother could focus on her exam.

Photos of the constable playing with the baby have been going viral on social media. Many people have praised the constable for her act of kindness, saying that she is a true hero.

The constable’s actions are a reminder that there are still good people in the world who are willing to help others in need. Her story is a testament to the power of compassion and kindness.

“Daya, a woman police constable, came to the aid of a mother who was taking her exams in Odhav, Ahmedabad. The constable stepped in when the infant started crying, allowing the mother to continue her exams without worrying about the child,” says the caption of the video when loosely translated from Gujarati.

