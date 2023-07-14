Despite heavy rains, Ashwani ensures the event’s success.

The heartwarming footage receives positive reactions.

The gesture brings smiles during difficult times.

Heartwarming Gesture: What do you think makes the internet a better place? All of the nice and generous gestures made by those who want to help society. Even the slightest act can brighten someone’s day and put a smile on their face.

YouTuber Ashwani Thapa has received a lot of praise for one such kind gesture. Ashwani uploaded photos from his trip to the Uttarakhand village of Buranskhanda. In the video, Ashwani described how he threw a momo celebration for the entire town and even celebrated with a cake.

The video illustrates how Ashwani worked tirelessly to ensure the event’s success. However, due to heavy rains, his plans were on the edge of being cancelled. But, thanks to the tireless efforts of his colleagues, Ashwani was able to feed the village momos.

Even a monkey showed up to enjoy the fun!

The video has received over 17k views and numerous reactions. People applauded the YouTuber for making the villagers laugh during a difficult period. Others wondered if the locals were all safe and sound in the weather.

