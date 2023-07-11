Heartwarming Video of Dolphin Hugging Woman Melts the Internet

Heartwarming Video of Dolphin Hugging Woman Melts the Internet

Articles
Advertisement
Heartwarming Video of Dolphin Hugging Woman Melts the Internet

Heartwarming Video of Dolphin Hugging Woman Melts the Internet

Advertisement
  • Video of dolphin cuddling with woman goes viral
  • Some people have expressed admiration for Bello’s connection with the dolphin
  • Video is a reminder of the special bond between humans and dolphins
Advertisement

A video of a dolphin cuddling with a woman has gone viral. The video was posted by Nicole Bello, a diver who often shares her encounters with aquatic animals on social media.

The clip shows the dolphin approaching Bello and rubbing its face against hers. Bello then holds the dolphin’s face and gives it a rub under its chin.

The two of them are then seen cuddling each other.

The video has been met with widespread positivity, with many people commenting on how cute and heartwarming it is.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nicole Bello (@nicolebello18)

Advertisement

Some people have also expressed their admiration for Bello’s connection with the dolphin.

This video is a reminder of the special bond that can exist between humans and dolphins. It is also a testament to the importance of respecting and protecting these intelligent and playful creatures.

An individual commented, “Wow. A lifelong dream.” A second added, “The animals know who really likes them and they get closer.” A third expressed, “That dolphin is definitely smiling. Such a cutie.” “This is soo sweet,” wrote a fourth.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story