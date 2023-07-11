Heartwarming Video of Dolphin Hugging Woman Melts the Internet

Video of dolphin cuddling with woman goes viral

Some people have expressed admiration for Bello’s connection with the dolphin

Video is a reminder of the special bond between humans and dolphins

A video of a dolphin cuddling with a woman has gone viral. The video was posted by Nicole Bello, a diver who often shares her encounters with aquatic animals on social media.

The clip shows the dolphin approaching Bello and rubbing its face against hers. Bello then holds the dolphin’s face and gives it a rub under its chin.

The two of them are then seen cuddling each other.

The video has been met with widespread positivity, with many people commenting on how cute and heartwarming it is.

Some people have also expressed their admiration for Bello’s connection with the dolphin.

This video is a reminder of the special bond that can exist between humans and dolphins. It is also a testament to the importance of respecting and protecting these intelligent and playful creatures.

An individual commented, “Wow. A lifelong dream.” A second added, “The animals know who really likes them and they get closer.” A third expressed, “That dolphin is definitely smiling. Such a cutie.” “This is soo sweet,” wrote a fourth.