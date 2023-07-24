Help the Bunnies: Find Five Seedless Watermelons!

Shared by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás on Facebook.

Image depicts a sea of watermelons, with only five seedless ones.

Bunnies enjoy seedless watermelons in the summer heat.

Advertisement

Nothing beats eating sweet and juicy watermelons in the blistering summer heat. The brilliant red or pink flesh, speckled with black seeds, provides a blast of moisture and a delectable taste that rapidly cools you down. It turns out that rabbits, like humans, enjoy these refreshing treats. Our four-legged pals, on the other hand, prefer seedless varieties. In this brain teaser, can you help them find five seedless watermelons?

“Can you find five seedless watermelons?” said Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás on Facebook while sharing a mental teaser. The image depicts a big sea of watermelons. You only need to find five seedless snacks for the bunnies to eat.

Since being shared on Facebook two days ago, the message has received nearly 400 reactions. It has also received several reshares and comments from netizens.

Also Read Lioness on the Loose in Germany Revealed to be Wild Boar A 30-hour search in the outskirts of Berlin was sparked by a...