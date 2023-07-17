Infectious Hit: “White Black and Brown” Punjabi Song Goes Viral

The song has gone viral on the internet, with people playing it on repeat.

Avvy Sra sung and composed the song, with Jaani co-writing the lyrics.

A video of a man dancing in heels and a skirt to the song has been shared on Instagram.

White Black and Brown, a Punjabi song, was released in December 2022. It has now gone viral on the internet, with people playing it on repeat and even performing it at parties. Indeed, the song has grown so popular that individuals are even posting videos of themselves tapping their feet to its infectious beat. On Instagram, a video of a man dancing in heels and a skirt to the song White Black Brown has been published. Avvy Sra both sung and composed the song. Jaani co-wrote the lyrics and composed the song with Karan Aujla. Karan Aujla is credited with the song’s rap.

“Your fella is taking over @avvysra’s and @karanaujla_official’s WHITE BROWN BLACK!” The unofficial cast and choreography for the official music video have been leaked!” En Lai, a Mumbai-based artist, shared the dance video on Instagram. En Lai’s wild dance skills to the song White Brown Black are included in the now-viral video. As he dances, he captivates the audience and makes them want to join in. It’s the type of video you can watch again and over and never grow tired of.

The footage was posted on Instagram on May 24. It has gone viral with over two million views since being shared, and the numbers are constantly growing. Many people even flocked to the video’s comments section to express their opinions.

