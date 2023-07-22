Iowa Man’s Remarkable Pencil Collection Smashes World Record with 69,255 Unique Pieces

Aaron Bartholmey, a 36-year-old individual residing in Colfax, Iowa, has embarked on a quest to achieve the Guinness World Record for possessing the largest pencil collection. Recently, he brought his astounding assemblage of 69,255 distinct writing instruments to the Colfax Historical Society museum, where a formal counting process adhering to Guinness World Records’ stringent guidelines took place.

Bartholmey’s fascination with pencils began during his first-grade year when his teacher bestowed colorful pencils as Christmas gifts to each student. This seemingly small act ignited a lasting passion for these writing tools. Over time, he expanded his collection by procuring pencils from various sources, including antique stores and flea markets.

His remarkable collection now boasts a diverse array of pencils, including vintage commemorative ones dating back more than a century, advertising pencils, and even pencils designed to dial rotary phones. Among his prized possessions are sports-themed pencils featuring team schedules.

Bartholmey’s enthusiasm goes beyond the pencils themselves; he finds joy in the stories they tell. Unlike ordinary No. 2 pencils, his collection is a treasure trove of unique and interesting pieces.

Currently, the Guinness World Record for the largest pencil collection is held by Emilio Arenas, whose assortment of 24,026 pencils earned him the title in May 2020. Bartholmey’s collection is nearly three times larger, making him a strong contender for the new record.

While awaiting confirmation from Guinness World Records officials, Bartholmey remains hopeful that his exceptional collection will earn him the coveted title. In the meantime, he continues to share his love for pencils and the fascinating tales they hold with the world.

