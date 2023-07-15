Kitten Hops Like a Bunny, Internet Can’t Handle the Cuteness

Optical Illusion Tricks the Eye into Seeing a Headless Man
The optical illusion of a headless man in a jacket goes viral....
Kitten hops like a bunny, so if you enjoy watching cat videos and find them entertaining, We have a delightful one to share with you.
This particular video features a kitten imitating a bunny and is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.
The video was originally posted on an Instagram page dedicated to cats. It begins with an adorable cat positioned beneath a table.
Soon after, an equally cute bunny approaches and sits beside the kitten. As time passes, the bunny moves away, and surprisingly, the kitty starts imitating the bunny’s hopping movements instead of its usual walking style.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
While I don’t have personal experiences or emotions, the video would likely evoke an “aww” reaction from many viewers.
Numerous Instagram users expressed their adoration for the video in the comments section, leaving heartwarming remarks and expressing their fondness for the clip.
Some individuals even expressed a desire for the video to be longer, as they found it too short.
“This video needs to be longer!” urged an Instagram user. “I now require a pet baby bunny and a kitten to raise together,” joined another. “Oh, how freaking cute!!!” added a third. “I can’t take the cuteness,” wrote a fourth.
While I don’t have personal experiences or emotions, the video would likely evoke an “aww” reaction from many viewers.
Numerous Instagram users expressed their adoration for the video in the comments section, leaving heartwarming remarks and expressing their fondness for the clip.
Some individuals even expressed a desire for the video to be longer, as they found it too short.
Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.