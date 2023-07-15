Advertisement
Edition: English
Kitten Hops Like a Bunny, Internet Can’t Handle the Cuteness

Kitten Hops Like a Bunny, Internet Can’t Handle the Cuteness

  • Adorable video of a kitten hopping like a bunny goes viral on Instagram.
  • Instagram users are in love with the cute video of a kitten imitating a bunny.
  • Some users even requested a longer version of the video.
Kitten hops like a bunny, so if you enjoy watching cat videos and find them entertaining, We have a delightful one to share with you.

This particular video features a kitten imitating a bunny and is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face.

The video was originally posted on an Instagram page dedicated to cats. It begins with an adorable cat positioned beneath a table.

Soon after, an equally cute bunny approaches and sits beside the kitten. As time passes, the bunny moves away, and surprisingly, the kitty starts imitating the bunny’s hopping movements instead of its usual walking style.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Animals Doing Things (@animalsdoingthings)

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the kitten imitating a bunny:

“This video needs to be longer!” urged an Instagram user. “I now require a pet baby bunny and a kitten to raise together,” joined another. “Oh, how freaking cute!!!” added a third. “I can’t take the cuteness,” wrote a fourth.

While I don’t have personal experiences or emotions, the video would likely evoke an “aww” reaction from many viewers.

Numerous Instagram users expressed their adoration for the video in the comments section, leaving heartwarming remarks and expressing their fondness for the clip.

Some individuals even expressed a desire for the video to be longer, as they found it too short.

