Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Landlord’s tenant interview leaves Bengaluru entrepreneur stunned

Landlord’s tenant interview leaves Bengaluru entrepreneur stunned

Articles
Advertisement
Landlord’s tenant interview leaves Bengaluru entrepreneur stunned

Landlord’s tenant interview leaves Bengaluru entrepreneur stunned

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Bengaluru landlord conducts tenant interview that is more demanding than seed funding pitch.
  • The landlord asked questions about the tenant’s background, family size, startup, and more.
  • The tenant found the interview to be long and grueling.
Advertisement

In Bengaluru, landlords often have certain considerations before renting out their property, which may even include conducting tenant interviews.

This practice has garnered attention on social media, with individuals sharing their experiences.

Neeraj Menta, a Twitter user, recently added to this discussion by describing his tenant interview as a more demanding experience than pitching for seed funding for his startup.

Advertisement

“My tenant interview was longer and more grueling than my Seed round pitch. I recently started househunting in Bangalore and one owner wanted to interview me before saying yes,” Menta wrote as he shared the first tweet. In the next few ones, he added more about his interaction. “Pre-interview – we had to send out a small list of data points about our background along with my wife and my LinkedIn profiles through the broker. Then once we got shortlisted the broker wanted to set up a call,” he added. He also explained that the landlord asked him about his “ background, family size, etc., then moved to my startup.” Furthermore, the person asked Menta about his business model, burn rate, last-round investors, and more.

“And after all this, he said that he will come back to me in a day or two after having calls with a few other candidates who were interested in taking the house. My wife thought I was in a fundraising pitch and asked how it went – I said ‘It went well, fingers crossed’,” he added and concluded the thread.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

The thread left people with lots of questions. Many wanted to know if he managed to get the house. Just like this individual who asked, “Finally could you get the flat?” To which, Menta replied, “Yes, we did”.

Take a look at how other Twitter users reacted to the post about the tenant interview:

“The owner of the house I’m renting in Vizag wanted our bank statements and salary slips! He even wanted any company ID and the documents should be sent via the company email id. It’s when I put my foot down and didn’t budge to share the information is when they settled,” shared a Twitter user. “Shark Tank, Landlord edition!!” joked another. “Haha, this should be a new TV series,” joined a third. “This is the funniest I’ve seen on Bengaluru rents till now,” wrote a fourth.

Advertisement

Also Read

Dog video goes viral, but some people are calling it animal abuse
Dog video goes viral, but some people are calling it animal abuse

A video of a dog helping a human goes viral. Some people...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story