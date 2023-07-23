Lioness on the Loose in Germany Revealed to be Wild Boar

A 30-hour search in the outskirts of Berlin was sparked by a suspected lioness on the loose, causing panic among residents. Police and wildlife authorities went on high alert in Kleinmachnow and southwestern suburbs after an unclear video seemingly showed a lioness roaming near trees. However, the frenzy came to an end as officials now confirm that the animal in question was, in fact, a wild boar.

After careful analysis by wildlife experts, it was determined that the creature spotted in Germany was not a lioness, but rather a wild boar. The experts identified specific characteristics, such as the tail, round back, and elongated head, which pointed to the animal being a wild pig and not a big cat.

Despite extensive efforts, including the use of drones, helicopters, sniffer dogs, and heat-seeking cameras, no evidence of a lioness was found during the search. Even a late-night roaring sound, initially thought to be from the elusive lioness, turned out to be a prank carried out by mischievous teenagers using a Bluetooth speaker.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before initiating large-scale responses. With no confirmed lioness on the loose, authorities have officially called off the search, providing relief to Berlin residents. The authorities have assured the public that all registered lions in the state of Brandenburg have been accounted for.

