Male Gorilla Astonishes US Zoo by Giving Birth

Viral Video: Man’s Cat Gives Him a Kiss
In a heartwarming display of affection, a cute kitty breaks the stereotype...
A heartwarming surprise unfolded at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio, US, when zookeepers discovered a ‘male’ gorilla nursing a baby, only to later realize that the gorilla was, in fact, a female. The zoo shared the adorable news on their official Instagram profile, expressing their delight at the unexpected arrival of a female baby gorilla.
While the initial confusion may have been surprising, the zoo welcomed the baby gorilla’s birth as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of preserving these magnificent creatures and their habitats. Gorillas are endangered in the wild due to deforestation, habitat loss, and illegal bushmeat trade.
Take a look at the post below:
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Explaining the gender mix-up, the zoo revealed that determining the sex of young gorillas can be challenging, as males and females look similar until around age 8. Male characteristics, such as larger size and prominent silver backs, develop later.
Sully, the proud mom, is providing excellent care to her newborn. The zoo team confirmed that the baby is a girl. The zoo will conduct a wellness exam to ensure the baby gorilla’s health as they continue to celebrate the heartwarming addition to their gorilla family.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.