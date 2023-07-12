Man’s cartwheeling stunt on railway platform lands him in jail

Uorfi Javed’s Kurkure washing habit leaves fans feeling ‘offended’
A man discovered the consequences of showcasing acrobatic skills in an inappropriate location when he was seen performing cartwheels on a railway platform.
As a result, he was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who shared details of the incident on their official Twitter account along with a video of the man’s actions.
However, this tweet has sparked a debate among Twitter users, with some praising the police’s response while others view it as excessively severe.
“A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction was arrested by #RPF for creating a nuisance and unauthorized entry.
We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares on social media. #SafetyFirst,” the department wrote as they shared the video.
The video begins with a man positioned on the platform, and he proceeds to execute a series of cartwheels while onlookers observe him with curiosity.
— RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) July 10, 2023
Since its posting on July 10th, the video shared by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has garnered over 160,000 views and continues to attract more attention.
The comments on the post range from supporting the police’s actions to criticizing them, reflecting diverse perspectives from viewers.
“Good work RPF. Railway stations are meant for safe travel with family and friends. However, many unauthorized people are often seen moving around various stations,” posted a Twitter user. “I don’t see any nuisance created by the person in this video. The railway platform looks quite empty. It’s not that he is causing inconvenience to passengers. If this was done in a crowded station, it can be understood but not here,” shared another. “Good job,” added a third. “Unbelievable talent but advise him that such types of activities should never be done at stations again,” wrote a fourth.
