Man’s cartwheeling stunt on railway platform lands him in jail

A man was arrested for performing cartwheels on a railway platform.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) shared details of the incident on Twitter.

The video of the man’s actions has garnered over 160,000 views.

A man discovered the consequences of showcasing acrobatic skills in an inappropriate location when he was seen performing cartwheels on a railway platform.

As a result, he was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), who shared details of the incident on their official Twitter account along with a video of the man’s actions.

However, this tweet has sparked a debate among Twitter users, with some praising the police’s response while others view it as excessively severe.

“A young man who gained fame for his reckless stunts at Manpur Junction was arrested by #RPF for creating a nuisance and unauthorized entry.

We hope this will serve as a lesson for others who put their lives at risk for likes and shares on social media. #SafetyFirst,” the department wrote as they shared the video.