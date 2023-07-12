Advertisement
Man's heroic rescue of dog from raging waters goes viral

Man's heroic rescue of dog from raging waters goes viral

  • Heavy rainfall in Chandigarh causes waterlogging, leading to challenging situations.
  • A man rescued a dog trapped in a flood-like scenario under a bridge.
  • The video of the rescue operation has gone viral on social media.
In different parts of India, heavy rainfall has resulted in waterlogging, leading to challenging situations. Social media is flooded with videos depicting the impact of this unprecedented rainfall.

Among these videos, one from Chandigarh has gained immense popularity. It captures a man’s selfless act of rescuing a dog trapped in a flood-like scenario under a bridge.

The Chandigarh police shared the video on Twitter to showcase the remarkable rescue operation and raise awareness about the ongoing situation“Kudos to the team of Fire department assisted by Chandigarh police team, a puppy stranded under Khuda Lahore bridge due to heavy water flow was rescued,” they wrote. The department also added a few hashtags in their tweet. They are “#EveryoneIsImportantForUs”, “#LetsBringTheChange”, and “#WeCareForYou”.

The video starts by presenting a scene of extensive flooding, where water covers the entire area. A man can be observed standing on top of a ladder, clutching onto a dog.

The footage illustrates the man’s cautious ascent up the inclined ladder, ensuring the dog’s safety throughout the rescue operation.

Since its upload on July 10, the video has garnered an impressive viewership of over 97,000, with the number steadily rising.

Furthermore, the tweet featuring the video has received nearly 1,500 likes. Individuals expressed their thoughts and reactions by posting a range of comments in response to the viral video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the rescue video:

“Good job,” praised a Twitter user. “Kudos,” shared another. “Wow,” joined a third. “Thank you for the compassion,” added a fourth. “Thank you. Big salute,” wrote a fifth. A few reacted to the video with folded hands or heart emoticons.

Chandigarh witnessed its highest 24-hour rainfall on July 10, marking a record-breaking event after almost 23 years.

Additionally, another significant occurrence took place as the Sukhna Lake, for the first time in the history of the Union Territory, experienced overflow, leading to the eventual opening of the floodgates of the waterbody.

 

