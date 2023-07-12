Man’s heroic rescue of dog from raging waters goes viral

Heavy rainfall in Chandigarh causes waterlogging, leading to challenging situations.

A man rescued a dog trapped in a flood-like scenario under a bridge.

The video of the rescue operation has gone viral on social media.

In different parts of India, heavy rainfall has resulted in waterlogging, leading to challenging situations. Social media is flooded with videos depicting the impact of this unprecedented rainfall.

Among these videos, one from Chandigarh has gained immense popularity. It captures a man’s selfless act of rescuing a dog trapped in a flood-like scenario under a bridge.

The Chandigarh police shared the video on Twitter to showcase the remarkable rescue operation and raise awareness about the ongoing situation “Kudos to the team of Fire department assisted by Chandigarh police team, a puppy stranded under Khuda Lahore bridge due to heavy water flow was rescued,” they wrote. The department also added a few hashtags in their tweet. They are “#EveryoneIsImportantForUs”, “#LetsBringTheChange”, and “#WeCareForYou”.