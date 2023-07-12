Man’s lost laptop and phone returned by helpful police

Man loses laptop and phone at a cafe in Bengaluru.

Police help him get his belongings back.

Man shares his experience on Reddit, netizens hail police’s gesture.

A man was able to recover his lost valuable items such as his phone or laptop with the assistance of Bengaluru policemen, resulting in a heartwarming experience.

He took to Reddit to share his unexpected encounter at the Indiranagar police station, which quickly gained popularity and left people amazed.

“Warm experience at Indiranagar police station,” the man wrote. In the next line, he added, “Police helped me to get my lost laptop and phone.” The man explained how he had left his bag with a laptop and mobile at a cafe near Indiranagar police station at around 11 pm. The post then goes on to explain how the policemen helped him get back his things. “It was a pleasant and unexpected experience at a police station. I was not expecting to get those things back so quickly,” he added and concluded the post.

Were you impressed by the story as well? Numerous individuals echoed similar sentiments in response to the Reddit post, sharing their encounters with the police.

“Same experience here! I went to the Indiranagar police station after my phone was stolen. The person in charge was really helpful,” commented a Reddit user. “Tweet and appreciate it. Police work is thankless and tiring. This is the least we can do to appreciate them,” joined another. “Wholesome,” added a third. “This is lovely,” wrote a fourth.